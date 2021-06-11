Arizona Governor Doug Ducey Calls For Legislative Session To Combat Massive Wildfires

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Thursday a special legislative session to address the growing wildfires in the state.

Ducey delivered a press conference on Thursday at High Desert Middle School in Globe, Arizona, where he said “we will spare no expense when it comes to protecting Arizona communities from wildlife,” Ducey said, according to a transcript of the press conference.

“It’s absolutely imperative that we go into this fight prepared. We will continue to put all our effort towards these fires so we can contain them and prevent any more hurt loss, and suffering in our communities,” Ducey said.

Ducey addressed the importance of containing the fires, addressing fatal post-fire disasters like flooding, and ensuring the safety of all Arizona citizens on Thursday in a Twitter thread.

FIRE UPDATE: I am calling a special session to make sure we have the resources needed to contain current wildfires, possible flooding, and any other natural disasters that arise from this emergency. #TelegraphFire #MescalFire 1/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 10, 2021

The special session aims to increase funding to keep Arizona citizens safe by containing the fires, preventing future fires, and mitigating other natural disasters related to wildfires, specifically flooding.

The Mezcal Fire, located southeast of Globe, Arizona, has consumed over 72,000 acres, and 36% is contained, fire officials told the Arizona Republic. However, it is still unknown how the fire started, the official said.

The Telegraph Fire has burned 85,901 acres as of Thursday, with 40% contained, fire officials told the Arizona Republic. The official added that while the fire’s origin is still unknown, it is believed to be human triggered.

The Slate Fire burned almost 5,000 acres as of Thursday, and 0% is contained, fire officials told the Arizona Republic. (RELATED: Colorado Wildfire Surpasses 200,000 Acres, Making It Largest Fire In Colorado History)

Together, the three fires have burned over 163,000 acres of land.

