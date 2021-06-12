If Your Dad Loves To Cook, Gift Him With Any Of These 20 Discounted Kitchen Gadgets

Whether your pops loves to spend time behind the grill or chopping to his heart’s content in the kitchen, gifting him with some new cooking gizmos will really put a smile on his face this Father’s Day. And lucky for you, we’ve found some incredible deals on top-rated air-fryers, kitchen knives, coffee makers, and more, perfect for giving your dad on June 20th.

Gourmia® GCM7800 Brewdini™ 5-Cup Cold Brew Coffee Maker – $111.99

Skip the long lines at the coffee shop and enjoy rich, delicious cold brew coffee at home in a fraction of the time it normally takes. Thanks to this machine’s innovative vacuum technology, you can brew five cups of cold brew within a couple of minutes, picking from four different brew strengths. And its LCD display makes things incredibly easy to control.

Gourmia® GCM7800 Brewdini™ 5-Cup Cold Brew Coffee Maker – $111.99

Gourmia® GTF7350 6-in-1 Multi-Function Stainless Steel Air Fryer Oven – $71.99

Whip up delicious, healthy food at record speeds, whether it’s a 12-inch pizza, hot French fries, or just your everyday toast. Using a patented airflow duct system, the air fryer blasts heat directly on your food from all angles, cooking it up to 30% faster, never requiring extra oil or butter. And you can watch all the magic as it happens thanks to its clear glass viewing window.

Gourmia® GTF7350 6-in-1 Multi-Function Stainless Steel Air Fryer Oven – $71.99

Otto Lite: Professional 1,500°F Steak Grill – $559.20

This game-changing grill delivers delicious steaks like you’d get from your favorite restaurant in under 10 minutes flat! Boasting Radiant Technology and dual OverFire™ Burners, this award-winning kitchen gadget is fuel-efficient and cooks your meat to perfection every time. Plus, it’s super easy to clean.

Otto Lite: Professional 1,500°F Steak Grill – $559.20

SOUS°V Pot Precision Sous Vide Multi-Cooker – $88.80

Boasting rave reviews on Amazon, this cooker uses the magic of sous vide to ensure your meat, fish, veggies, and whatever else never gets overcooked. Whether you choose to steam, boil, sauté, or even make yogurt, this multi-functional gadget takes the guesswork out of cooking once and for all.

SOUS°V Pot Precision Sous Vide Multi-Cooker – $88.80

Thai Chefs Moon Knife – $47.99

Part of a 200-year-old knife-making tradition, this incredible tool can easily cut through meat, bone, and hard-skinned fruit, like watermelon and even coconuts. Made of carbon steel and pradu wood, this knife is great for long cuts as well as everyday slicing and dicing. It even comes in a sleek bamboo box for safekeeping.

Thai Chefs Moon Knife – $47.99

Precision Professional 4-Piece Knife Set – $71.92

Created by the coveted Edge of Belgravia, this stellar knife set boasts sleek, efficient cutting with a bold, modern design that always looks great on your kitchen counter. With blades comprised of stainless steel and a non-stick coating and rubber-coated plastic handles, these knives will easily become part of your everyday food-prep routine.

Precision Profesional 4-PIece Knife Set – $71.92

Ronco 20-Piece Knife Set with Hardwood Block – $59.99

Whether it’s a paring knife, a cheese knife, a steak knife, or a cleaver that you need, food-prep tools should always be easy to grab. And thanks to this 20-piece knife set, you can have just about any knife in your hand when you need it, complete with high-carbon, stainless steel with sharp edges, full-tang handles, and more.

Ronco 20-Piece Knife Set with Hardwood Block – $59.99

Royal Brew Nitro Coffee Maker – $103.99

Toting 4.3/5 stars on Amazon, this coffee maker gives you access to delicious, foamy nitro brew coffee right on tap! This specially-designed coffee maker delivers cold brew coffee with less acidity and enhanced taste, negating any need for sweeteners, cream, and the like.

Royal Brew Nitro Coffee Maker – $103.99

O-Yaki Perfectly Portable Grill Set – $35.19

Whether you’re at a buddy’s house or your favorite campsite, this on-the-go grill accessory set lets you get your grill on from anywhere. From its tongs and forks to its handy skewers, this set puts any grilling tool you’d need at your fingertips, all in a handy carrying case.

O-Yaki Perfectly Portable Grill Set – $35.19

Fremont Wood Fire Pizza Oven – $223.20

Make your own wood-fired pizzas without dealing with heavy stones thanks to this 31-pound, portable pizza oven. And since its fueled directly by fire, you can whip up mouth-watering pies in just 14 minutes — plus it’s great for cooking steaks, lamb chops, burgers, fish, and so much more.

Fremont Wood Fire Pizza Oven – $223.20

Firepod Bundle: Portable Multi-Functional Pizza Oven + Griddle – $335.99

Providing direct, instant heat, this heavy-duty pizza oven can cook way more than just pizzas, whether it’s eggs and bacon, burger patties, veggies, and beyond. And since it’s so lightweight and portable, you can easily take it with you to tailgates, beach trips, camping getaways, and more!

Firepod Bundle: Portable Multi-Functional Pizza Oven + Griddle – $335.99

Damasukasu Japanese 3-Piece Master Chef Hanshu Knife Set – $55.99

Boasting a 12° cutting edge for laser precision, these sleek knives will completely change the way you slice, dice, and chop. Each of the three knives’ blades is full tang, triple-riveted, and nitrogen-cooled, enhancing their hardness and flexibility, ideal for a wide range of tasks. High-corrosion, stain, and rust-resistant, this set is designed to last a lifetime.

Damasukasu Japanese 3-Piece Master Chef Hanshu Knife Set – $55.99

MILANO Stainless Steel Stovetop Espresso Maker (Black) – $48

Brew rich, thick coffee shop-style coffee right at home with this espresso maker that earned an impressive 4.5/5-star rating on Amazon. From its smooth spout that prevents spilling to its sleek, satin finish, this coffee maker will completely change the way you make your everyday cup of Joe.

MILANO Stainless Steel Stovetop Espresso Maker (Black) – $48

Sirena® Prestige Espresso Machine – $231.20

This professional brewing system delivers delicious, premium coffee and espresso in 90 seconds flat without you ever having to wait in line at some coffeehouse. Its twin brewing system, advanced frother, and steel drip tray make brewing a total breeze, and it’s great for making delicious lattes, cappuccinos, and more.

Sirena® Prestige Espresso Machine – $231.20

SEVEN & ME™ Coffee Espresso Maker – $255.96

With five pre-programmed modes that allow you to make your favorite coffee drinks at the drop of a hat, like lattes, cappuccinos, and more, this espresso maker is on par with your favorite barista. Even if you’re new to the world of fancy coffee-making, this machine is easy to use, lets you explore the art of frothing, and is a cinch to clean.

SEVEN & ME™ Coffee Espresso Maker – $255.96

Angle Pro Knife Sharpener with Angle Gauge – $55.99

Not your mother’s knife sharpener, this dynamic tool can measure the exact angle of your knife’s blade, sharpening it to perfection with the help of diamond and ceramic wheels and a tungsten carbide rod. It’s no wonder it was fully funded on Kickstarter and continues to get praise in top online review sites and publications.

Angle Pro Knife Sharpener with Angle Gauge – $55.99

Z Grills 6002E Ultimate Flame Pellet Grill – $303.20

Toting 8 grilling functions that allow you to roast, braise, barbeque, and more, this grill uses PID technology to perfectly maintain a set temperature, cooking anything to perfection. It also sports a warming rack, non-stick porcelain grates, and a bucket that collects any dripping grease.

Z Grills 6002E Ultimate Flame Pellet Grill – $303.20

AirProbe2 with Charging Dock – $54.39

This dual-sensor probe gives you accurate temperature readings of cooking chambers and meat, enabling you to cook more efficiently than ever. And since you can view everything from its accompanying app on your smartphone, using it is easier than ever. Plus, it can last up to 12 hours per charge depending on the environment.

AirProbe2 with Charging Dock – $54.39

DUBLIN Stainless Steel French Press – $37.56

Unlike other French presses out there, this unique model by DUBLIN uses double-wall insulation to keep your drink at the perfect temperature along with a dual filter system that gives your coffee a delicious, rich taste. Plus, its stainless steel exterior is made to last a lifetime, and you can pop it in the dishwasher without worrying about a thing.

DUBLIN Stainless Steel French Press – $37.56

Kiritsuke Damascus Petty: Handmade Japanese Style Utility Knife – $84.79

Built to withstand the demands of a professional chef, this high-quality knife boasts a 10CR15MOV steel razor edge, a K-tip point, and a flatter-blade profile that resembles a sword, and a universal 50/50 bevel, ideal for both right-handed and left-handed slicers and dicers. And thanks to its full-tang handle, the tool always remains balanced while in use, enhancing its performance.

Kiritsuke Damascus Petty: Handmade Japanese Style Utility Knife – $84.79

