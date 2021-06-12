Trump: Media ‘Now Admitting I Was Right About Everything They Lied About’

Former President Donald Trump said in a statement through his Save America PAC that the corporate media has admitted he “was right about everything they lied about before the election.”

“Have you noticed that they are now admitting I was right about everything they lied about before the election?” Trump stated in his press release.

Trump’s statement Saturday included a list of things he claimed he’s been proven right about, including that “The Virus came from a Chinese lab,” “Hunter Biden’s laptop was real,” and “Lafayette Square was not cleared for a photo op,” among other claims.

Here’s the complete list from the former president’s statement:

Hydroxychloroquine works

The Virus came from a Chinese lab

Hunter Biden’s laptop was real

Lafayette Square was not cleared for a photo op

The “Russian Bounties” story was fake

We did produce vaccines before the end of 2020, in record time

Blue state lockdowns didn’t work

Schools should be opened

Critical Race Theory is a disaster for our schools and our Country

Our Southern Border security program was unprecedentedly successful

Recently, many of the narratives pushed by corporate media that plagued Trump during his term have come into question. The theory that COVID-19 was the result of a leak from a lab in Wuhan has gained traction in the media after many months of being initially rejected, especially during the Trump administration. (RELATED: Eight Anti-Trump Narratives The Media Finally Had To Admit Were False All Along)

There was also a report released this week that vindicated Trump amid accusations that he cleared George Floyd protesters from Lafayette Park last year so he could take a photo in front of a church after some Democrat politicians and media figures advanced the narrative that he did.