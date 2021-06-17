Joe Rogan Calls Brian Stelter A ‘Motherf*cker’ Who’s ‘Supposed To Be A Journalist’

Comedian Joe Rogan slammed CNN host Brian Stelter during his Thursday show, calling him a “motherf*cker” who is “supposed to be a journalist.”

Rogan called out CNN host Don Lemon and Stelter for their low ratings. CNN has been struggling with viewers overall and has lost nearly 70% of its audience since former President Donald Trump left office.

“This is because the market has spoken and your show’s fucking terrible,” Rogan said, according to Mediaite. “Brian Stelter’s show keeps slipping and slipping and slipping in the ratings. Same with Don Lemon’s.” (RELATED: Joe Rogan Says Giving Into The Woke Mob Will Result In ‘Straight White Men’ Not Being Allowed To Talk)

Joe Rogan Tears Into CNN’s Brian Stelter: ‘Hey Motherf*cker, You’re Supposed To Be A Journalist’ https://t.co/lwixzTdkD8 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 17, 2021

“It’s the same thing,” he added. “Everybody knows they’re not real. They’re not real humans.”

Rogan also called out Stelter for his much-mocked interview with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, in which Stelter asked Psaki what the press was getting wrong in their coverage of the Biden administration, among other things.

“How about Brian Stelter talking to the press secretary saying, ‘What are we doing wrong? What are we doing wrong?’ Like, hey motherfucker, you’re supposed to be a journalist,” Rogan said.

The comedian said that cable news hosts are “obviously being told a certain amount of what to do.”

“And I mean, maybe he’d be an interesting guy if he had his own fuckin’ podcast, if he could just rely on his own personality and be himself,” Rogan continued. “I don’t know. I can’t imagine doing that gig.”