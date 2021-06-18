Comedian Bill Maher kicked off the week by saying that liberals suffered from “progressophobia” and Congress wrapped it up by declaring Juneteenth a federal holiday. And somewhere in the middle were two women defending Jeffrey Toobin’s return to CNN, President Joe Biden scolding reporters and Lisa Kennedy referring to Vice President Kamala Harris as a “cackling pantsuit.”
EDITORIAL: This Week In Stupid Questions, Stupid Answers And Hot Takes
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
