Supreme Court Rules To Uphold Obamacare

The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 to uphold Obamacare and Vince Coglianese says the ruling proves liberals were wrong with their Amy Coney Barrett fear mongering in a new episode of Vince And Jason Save the Nation.

“It was really about standing, whether or not the parties in question were hurt by anything and the court decided no they weren’t,” Coglianese said. “And in fact, this wasn’t even a close call…Amy Coney Barrett could’ve joined the dissent alongside Justices Alito and Gorsuch but didn’t…which, if you go back to all the fear mongering around ‘Oh my God, Amy Coney Barrett is going to come in and destroy Obamacare!’ Nope! Not when she had the first chance to do it, she wasn’t doing that.”

WATCH:

