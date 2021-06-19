Check Out These Household Essentials On Sale For Prices Better Than Amazon’s Prime Day

With the arrival of summer, now is a good time to take on some home improvement projects and to spruce up your living areas with some fresh looks. Whether you’re looking for a new vacuum cleaner, a floor lamp, or a new mattress, we’ve got a collection of items to choose from at special pricing so low it’s better than you can find on Amazon.

AquaSprouts Garden — $148.98

This kit allows you to combine your garden and aquarium into a self-sustaining, desktop ecosystem. The grow bed rests on top of a 10-gallon aquarium, which must be purchased separately.It comes with a light bar, pump and timer to give you a living, breathing plant/aquarium combination.

You can get the AquaSprouts Garden for just $148.98 (reg. $179)

Bamboo Comfort Luxury Six-Piece Sheet Set — $38.99

You can’t get sheets much more comfortable than this white, queen-size set. These luxury sheets are made of an eco-friendly bamboo fiber blend, are hypoallergenic and wrinkle-free. You’ll get a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and four standard pillowcases. They fit mattresses up to 16 inches thick.

You can get the Bamboo Comfort Luxury Six-Piece Sheet Set for just $38.99 (reg. $119)

GhostBed Luxe 13-Inch Cooling Mattress — $1,221.99

This queen-size mattress features ghost ice fabric that is cool to the touch; soft and soothing. One-inch cooling fiber is woven into the cover of the mattress, while gel memory foam gives the comfort you are seeking. The multiple layers of foam and gel bring comfort to your spine and ensure good sleep.

You can get the GhostBed Luxe 13-Inch Cooling Mattress for just $1,221.99 (reg. $1,745)

Jashen V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — $189.99

This vacuum cleaner is perfect for both carpet and hard floors thanks to its 2-in-1 dusting brush. It is powered by a 350W digital brushless motor that provides strong suction while also reducing noise. Thanks to a built-in filter sensor, the LED screen shows power mode, remaining run time, and a filter cleaning alert.

You can get the Jashen V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for just $189.99 (reg. $350)

VentiFresh ECO: Next Generation Odor Eliminator — $50

Get rid of the bad odors floating around your house from the litter box, refrigerator, diaper pail, and other locations with this compact air freshener. The VentiFresh doesn’t just mask the odors but decomposes them through natural photosynthesis. And at just 2.5 inches, you can hide it anywhere in the house.

You can get the VentiFresh ECO: Next Generation Odor Eliminator for just $50 (reg. $72)

Cielo Breez Eco Smart AC Controller — $62.99

This little device makes your air conditioner or heat pump smart. Cielo Breez Eco works with all ductless air conditioning systems that come with an IR-based remote control and instead allows you to control them with your phone. It will give you features such as scheduling, global control, location-based control, automation and more.

You can get the Cielo Breez Eco Smart AC Controller for just $62.99 (reg. $99)

Yedi Total Package 6-In-1 Grill — $106.99

If you can think of it, the Yedi grill can make it. The Yedi grill is a contact grill, waffle maker, panini press, full grill, full griddle and half grill/half griddle with temperature ranges from 175 to 450 degrees. It comes with waffle plates, egg rings, tongs/spatula, and the parts are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

You can get the Yedi Total Package 6-In-1 Grill for just $106.99 (reg. $115)

EcoVacs Deebot 601 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner — $109.99

You’ll get an enormous deal on this refurbished vacuum cleaner that can scan and map your living space to automatically clean while you’re out and about. You can control and manage it with either Amazon Echo or Google Home, or by using an app on your phone.

You can get the EcoVacs Deebot 601 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for just $109.99 (reg. $349)

Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp — $89.99

This minimalist lamp stands 55 inches tall in the corner of any room and features soft-white, integrated LEDs that will provide customized illumination. Use the remote control makes to easily shuffle through 16 million colors and more than 300 multi-color effects to find your perfect lighting. The metal finishes and design will make a big impact on any room.

You can get the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp for just $89.99 (reg. $149)

Protean Color Changing Wall Light — $84.95

Designed as a wall lamp, the color-changing device also works as a ceiling or floor lamp. It features high-efficiency LEDS that allow you to choose from more than 16 million color options. You can make it bright or dim, and never have to worry about it breaking thanks to shatterproof construction.

You can get the Protean Color Changing Wall Light for just $84.95 (reg. $139)

Prices subject to change.

