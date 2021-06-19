Guy Gets Annihilated By Security During Minor League Baseball Game In Viral Video

One man is making the rounds on Twitter after getting destroyed during a minor league baseball game.

In a video tweeted by @jtackeff, a guy ran onto the field during a Worcester Red Sox game, and he ended up getting annihilated by a security guard. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Watch the absolutely insane hit below.

Some great action from the @WooSox game tonight! pic.twitter.com/aN0hS4IRkb — John Tackeff (@jtackeff) June 18, 2021

If you play stupid games, you will eventually win stupid prizes! That's just a fact in life, and this video is proof of it.

It's amazing how many videos like this we've seen since America opened back up. Fans getting destroyed by security guards is proof that America is officially back!

We're rolling again!

Also, that was one hell of a great hit from the security guard. He caught up with that dude and laid him out like he was taking out 15 months of anger.

You get dropped like that, and you might not get up for a minute or two.

I hope these idiots keep pulling these stunts because it’s great for business and it means the USA is winning again. Please don’t stop!