Truck Crashes Into Pedestrians At Pride Parade, Killing One

A truck crashed into pedestrians at a Pride parade Saturday in Miami, leaving one dead, CNN reported.

Two pedestrians were hit at the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade, leaving one dead and the other injured. Both men were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, according to the report.

The Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus president, Justin Knight, reportedly released a statement Saturday stating that both the driver and the men involved in the accident were members of the chorus.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the tragic accident that occurred when the Stonewall Pride Parade was just getting started,” the statement reportedly read. “Our fellow Chorus members were those injured, and the driver is also a part of the Chorus family.”

The statement claimed “this was not an attack on the LGBTQ community. We anticipate more details to follow and ask for the community’s love and support.” (RELATED: Trudeau Marched in Sunday Gay Pride Parade In Toronto)

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department released a press release Sunday afternoon stating the truck “accelerated unexpectedly.” The statement said the truck driver was allegedly a 77-year old man who “had ailments preventing him from walking the duration of the parade and [being] selected to drive as the lead vehicle.”

“As the vehicle began to move forward in anticipation for the start of the parade, the vehicle accelerated unexpectedly, striking two pedestrians. After striking the pedestrians, the driver allegedly continued across all lanes of traffic, ultimately crashing into the fence of a business on the west side of the street. The driver remained on the scene and has been cooperative with investigators for the duration of the investigation. A DUI investigation of the driver was conducted on scene and showed no signs of impairment,” the press release read.

The police department announced it is continuing to investigate the incident.