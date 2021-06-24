Harris Has To Remind Biden About Fatal Miami Building Collapse

President Joe Biden was about to walk off the podium during his Thursday speech when Vice President Kamala Harris reminded him about the fatal collapse of a condo in Miami, Florida, prompting the president to return.

“So, again, if it turns out that what I’ve done so far — what we’ve done so far is a mistake, it’s going to show. It’s going to show. The economy is not going to grow like it wasn’t before. People aren’t going to have jobs with increased pay like it was before,” Biden said, delivering remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure bill Thursday.

“If that happens, then my policies didn’t make a lot of sense, but I’m counting on it not. That’s my counting how it’s working. I’ve got to get a helicopter. Thank you,” the president concluded his remarks and turned away, preparing to leave.

Harris then approached Biden and whispered something to him. “Oh, yes. I apologize. Yes, thank you,” Biden said, gesturing at the vice president. (RELATED: Condo Collapses, Leaving 1 Dead And Several Injured As Rescuers Search Through The Rubble For Over 50 Missing Persons)

“I’ve spoken with, coincidentally, the mayor of Miami-Dade, who was in my office yesterday … So, we are on top of it. We are ready to move, from the federal resources, immediately,” the president continued, referring to the Thursday collapse of a 12-story tower which trapped its residents underneath a heap of rubble.

As of Thursday, the accident was believed to have left one person dead, 10 injured and 99 missing, according to NBC News.