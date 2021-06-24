These Night Vision Binoculars Are A Hunting Essential

Whether you’re a hunter, a spotter, or a nature photographer, having the right gadgets to deal with the elements is always essential. And if you don’t have a tool that helps you see clearly in the dark, you’re definitely missing out.

When it comes to seeing clearly in the dark, the Rexing B1 Night Vision Binoculars are a must-have. That’s because, thanks to their integrated infrared lighting, 10x optical zoom, and 4x digital zoom, you can capture objects up to 984 feet away, even if the only light you have is coming from the moon. And thanks to the binoculars’ dual media capture modes, you can seamlessly switch from photo to video mode, complete with high-resolution.

Unlike other binoculars you may have used in the past, the Rexing B1 Night Vision Binoculars feature a built-in 2.31-inch display that converts into a 7-inch large viewing screen so you never miss out on the big picture. And you can playback your content at any time on its impressive LCD screen. And thanks to the fact that the binoculars are water-resistant, you can use them in all types of weather conditions, even if it’s pouring rain outside.

In addition to its quality photo and video-capturing features, these night-vision binoculars also boast a six-hour battery life, perfect for accompanying you on hiking trips, hunting excursions, and so much more. It’s no wonder the gadget has earned an impressive 4.3/5-star rating on Amazon, along with nearly 600 reviews, praising the binoculars for their easy-to-access buttons, large screen, great picture, and video quality, and so much more.

For a limited time, you can snag your own pair of Rexing B1 Night Vision Binoculars at nearly 10% off, making them just $189.99 down from $209!

Prices subject to change.

