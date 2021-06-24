This Versatile Travel Bag Stores All Your Clothes And Is Easy To Store

The problem with most luggage is the lack of versatility. A suitcase is great but can sometimes be hard to store. A wardrobe is great for hanging things in storage, but you certainly can’t fit all the items you need in it. Enter the Rolo Portable Roll-Up Travel Bag, a versatile piece of luggage that solves your travel problems.

Rolo is a compression bag, suitcase, organizer, and wardrobe all rolled into one — literally. You can put all of your clothes — from shirts and pants to socks and underwear — all inside, then roll it up. The Rolo compresses everything down, then features a hanging hook for easy storage. You can rest it anywhere like a traditional bag or suitcase, or you can use the hook to hang it in the closet or off the frame of a desk or bed.

When you’re ready to move on, the compressed bag makes it easy to carry and transport on a plane or in the back seat of your car.

The Rolo is made from quality material, allowing you to use it often without it wearing out. It is made with high-quality fabric, YKK zippers, and military-grade mesh and buckles. The strong metal hanging hook and the fiberglass rod that reinforces Rolo give you the confidence to hang it anywhere that will support it. And the hook has a 360-degree swivel, so you don’t have to force it into a closet. It also has some other features that make it a nice item to have. The mesh pockets are transparent, allowing you to see what clothes are where so you don’t have to dig through everything to find what you are looking for. It also has a handy carrying strap that makes transport a breeze. Finally, it has the capacity for four days of clothes. Those who have purchased a Rolo have found it to be everything they hoped, giving it 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

Normally priced at $49, the Rolo Portable Roll-Up Travel Bag can be yours for a limited time for just $34.99, a savings of 30 percent. Prices subject to change.

