US Air Force Base Hosts Drag Show To Promote ‘Inclusion’

A Nevada Air Force base hosted its first drag-show to promote inclusivity at an on-base dining club last Thursday.

The show, promoted as “Drag-U-Nellis” on the Nellis Force Support Squadron website, featured a series of drag performances aimed at helping servicemen and women “discover the significance of drag in the LGBT+ community,” according to Breitbart.

Nellis Air Force base throws first-ever ‘Drag-u-Nellis’ drag show https://t.co/xxDsM5VZTS pic.twitter.com/ZBmdl404MK — New York Post (@nypost) June 24, 2021

Nellis spokesman Lt. Col. Bryon McGarry said the event “was sponsored by a private organization and provided an opportunity for attendees to learn more about the history and significance of drag performance art within the LGBT+ community,” according to Breitbart.

The private organization, Nellis Top 3, describes the group’s mission as seeking to “enhance the morale, esprit de corps, of all enlisted personnel assigned to the [99th Air Base] Wing and to facilitate cooperation between members of the top three enlisted grades” on their Facebook page.

So @NellisAFB is having a base-sanctioned drag Queen show; isn’t that awesome? Maybe some of our military “journalists” can call them up and ask them about this. ???? pic.twitter.com/CJdGjpuun9 — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) June 18, 2021

Nellis Top 3 sponsored the event in conjunction with the Nellis Air Force Base Pride Committee, a group of volunteers from the base that seeks to promote diversity and inclusivity.

“Ensuring our ranks reflect and are inclusive of the American people is essential to the morale, cohesion, and readiness of the military,” McGarry reportedly said. “Nellis Air Force Base is committed to providing and championing an environment that is characterized by equal opportunity, diversity and inclusion.”

The U.S. Air Force Warfare Center is based out of Nellis Air Force Base. The center describes itself as “the largest and most demanding advanced air combat training mission in the world,” according to the base’s website.