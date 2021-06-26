Voters Say Congress Cares More About Impressing Media Than Helping Constituents: Survey

Nearly 60% of likely voters who participated in a survey published Thursday believe that Congress “cares more about what the media says than what their own constituents think.”

In the survey by Rasmussen Reports, the number of respondents who said that the media is more important for lawmakers was more than twice the number of voters who said that the opinion of the constituents mattered more.

59% of respondents said their House and Senate representatives are more concerned about impressing the media, while 29% said they prioritize their constituents. Another 12% were hesitant to give a definitive answer.

Voters Say Congress Cares More About Media Than Constituents https://t.co/5Hd2yLF3iX pic.twitter.com/3DlmkZ8U5J — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) June 26, 2021

The poll was conducted via telephone and online June 22-23 and asked 900 likely voters.

Republican (64%), Democrat (49%) and unaffiliated voters (66%) alike were predominantly of the opinion that lawmakers valued what the media has to say more than their constituents’ concerns. (RELATED: Poll: Most Americans Think Country Is Headed In Right Direction, Highest Level Of Optimism In Almost 15 Years)

When asked, “Do most members of Congress care what their constituents think?,” only 21% answered “Yes,” while those who said “No” accounted for 62% of the survey participants.

Additionally, 49% said “No” and 35% answered “Yes,” when asked, “Does your representative in Congress care what you think?” Only 17% were unsure.

The Reagan Institute’s third annual National Defense Survey published in early March indicated that the public’s trust in the media had fallen from 16% to 14%.