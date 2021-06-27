Get A Good Night’s Sleep With This Aloe Pillow

Even the most comfortable pillows can cause problems during the night. Sure, the firmness fits your body and your neck and shoulders feel supported. But most pillows can make you feel warm due to a lack of airflow. But that’s not the case with the Aloe Ice Pillow Gel.

This pillow provides 3,000 times more airflow than other foam pillows on the market, You’ll get the same comfort you desire and the same support for your head and neck. But the special fibers in the Aloe Ice Pillow Gel make it feel cool to the touch on both sides. The technology built into the design keeps this pillow cool all night and allows you to sleep deeply and comfortably.

It’s hard to underestimate the value of a good night’s sleep as well as the important role your pillow plays in that process. The wrong pillow can leave you tossing and turning during the night, prevent you from getting deep sleep, and leave you waking up anything but refreshed. That won’t be the case with this innovative pillow.

This queen-size pillow is made in Italy with polyurethane foam gel. It comes with a white cover to allow it to work in any design and can be covered with any standard pillowcase. It uses water instead of chemicals as the expansion agent, helping to keep the temperature relaxing all night., and is infused with aloe vera oil The foam has been tested for harmful substances, and a high set of standards are surpassed with each manufacture.

The pillow not only leaves a cool, relaxing temperature, but it adapts to the contours of your body to distribute your weight more evenly and increase your comfort level.

This is not your ordinary pillow by any measure, weighing a good 5 pounds. But that weight helps you understand all of the technology inside instead of a standard lightweight pillow that goes flat in a matter of months.

It’s hard to put a value on a good, comfortable sleep night after night, but that’s what you’ll get with this Aloe Ice Pillow Gel, which can be yours now for just $109.

