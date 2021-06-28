Hiker Found Alive After 8 Days Missing In Wilderness

A hiker who went missing in Washington state’s vast wilderness was found alive after sustaining himself on berries and river water for over a week, authorities claimed.

On June 18, 25-year-old Andrew Devers set off on a hike from Middle Fork Campground, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. Friends of Devers notified the sheriff’s office that he had failed to return from his hike on June 21, Fox News reported.

KCSO, along with trained search & rescue volunteers, will continue their search on Wednesday around North Bend’s Middle Fork Campground for 25-year-old Andrew Devers. Andrew is overdue from his June 18th hike. Any persons who saw him or have information are asked to call 911. pic.twitter.com/CXgPmvueSC — King County Sheriff’s Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) June 23, 2021

After a week of unsuccessful searching, the sheriff’s department suspended the search for Devers, according to The Seattle Times.

However, Devers was spotted by a runner running near the Middle Fork Trailhead Sunday, and was subsequently transported by medics to Swedish Issaquah hospital for an evaluation, the Seattle Times reported.

KCSO is pleased to share that Andrew Devers, after 8 days, was found this morning by a trail runner near North Bend’s Middle Fork Trailhead. He survived on berries and river water. He was transported by medics for evaluation. We offer our thanks to all regional SAR volunteers. pic.twitter.com/NSu57XQ3iS — King County Sheriff’s Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) June 27, 2021

A tweet from the King County Sheriff’s Office claimed Devers was able to survive on a diet of berries and river water, and extended a thank you to “all regional SAR volunteers.” (RELATED: Missing Hiker Has One Man’s ‘Very Weird Hobby’ To Thank For Saving His Life)

King County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tim Meyer said, “We’re obviously very glad that he was found,” according to The Seattle Times. “Certainly the favorable weather this week helped,” he added of Devers’ ability to survive. However, officials have not released further details at this point, The Seattle Times reported.