This Contract-Free Phone Plan Is Over 30% Off For A Limited Time

Feeling stuck and out of control is never fun, especially when it comes to your phone plan. After all, you use your phone for everything, from posting pics on social media to staying in touch with Grandma who lives thousands of miles away. That’s why you should be able to use your phone when you want, how you want, without any extra fees or complicated restrictions.

If you want a reliable plan with no strings attached, the Tello Economy Prepaid 12-Month Plan will change the way you use your phone. Offering coast-to-coast wireless coverage on a nationwide 4G/5G LTE network, Tello opens up your world — you even get unlimited talk and text and 1GB of LTE data per month! The plan also includes minutes and texts to over 60 countries around the world at the same rate as domestic calls, and it even gives you access to a free hotspot.

Allowing you to pay upfront without signing a single contract, Tello gives you complete wireless freedom, never hacking on extra fees for signing up or terminating early. Whether you already have a compatible phone or get an affordable one through Tello, getting all of this plan’s benefits is easy, and it costs way less than most other plans out there.

Toting an impressive 4.6/5-star rating on Trustpilot along with over 7,000 reviews, it’s easy to see how much people dig this hassle-free, pre-paid phone plan. And Tello’s fantastic five-star customer service makes getting started even more pain-free. Plus, after the 360 days included in the pre-paid plan are up, you’ll have the option to upgrade or downgrade your plan based on your needs.

For a limited time, Tello Economy Prepaid 12-Month Plan: Unlimited Talk/Text + 1GB LTE Data + Free SIM is over 30% off, making it just $79!

Prices subject to change.

