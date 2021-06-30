Check Out This Collection Of Outdoor Cameras To Give You A Closer Look At Nature

Outdoor enthusiasts long for equipment from Rexing, one of the leaders in video and photography while out in nature. We’ve gathered together a small collection of some of their best products to help you capture movement in daylight or darkness, or to give you a better view of what’s out there while you’re on the trail or in the wild. And all of these items are on sale at great prices for a limited time.

Rexing H6 Dual Camera Trail Cam — $249.99

Now you can get up close and personal with nature without making any noise that might scare animals off. This camera is actually two separate video cameras, on a 4K Ultra HD optimized for the day, and an FHD Infrared cam at night. It has side sensors to capture any movement within a 120-degree angle of detection and begins filming in less than one second. It an infrared night vision LED silent flash that won’t scare any animals away.

For a limited time, the Rexing H6 Dual Camera Trail Cam can be yours for $249.99 (reg. $269).

Rexing H3 Electronic Animal Caller Trail Cam — $189.99

Attract, record, and monitor birds and other animals with this loudspeaker that plays MP3 sound that can be heard by animals more than a mile away. When they get within range, this device will record video and audio of the day or night, allowing you to get film lapses and photo series. It features a 110-degree angle to capture movement.

For a limited time, the Rexing H3 Electronic Animal Caller Trail Cam can be yours for $189.99 (reg. $209).

Rexing B1 Night Vision Goggles with Camera — $129.99

These night vision monoculars are a great accessory for outdoor activities or security surveillance. See people or animals in the dark up to nearly 1,000 feet away using infrared lighting with 10x optical zoom and 4x digital zoom. A built-in dual media capture allows you to take photos or videos of what you’re looking at. And the entire unit fits in your pocket, so it’s great to have on the hiking trail or anywhere where you might want to look at nature.

For a limited time, the Rexing B1 Night Vision Goggles with Camera can be yours for $129.99.

Rexing Woodlens H1 Camera — $84.99

This is the perfect surveillance tool for home, work, or the outdoors. You can capture objects moving in less than one second after sensing motion within the 120-degree angle of detection. You will capture video or photos with the 16 MP camera and 1080P resolution. Even at night, you’ll be able to see up to 65 feet away.

For a limited time, the Rexing Woodlens H1 Camera can be yours for $84.99 (reg. $99).

Rexing B1 Night Vision Binoculars — $189.99

This versatile set of binoculars include a built-in photo and video modes that let you document anything within your range. It features 10x optical zoom and 4x digital zoom so you can see your subjects up to almost 1,000 feet away. These binoculars are water-resistant and have a battery life of up to six hours, giving you plenty of time to shoot photos and record videos while out in nature.

For a limited time, the Rexing B1 Night Vision Binoculars can be yours for $189.99 (reg. $209).

Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.