Learn Something New With 23 eLearning Bundles On Sale For Just $20 Each

Summer is a great time to learn something new, whether you’re looking to add skills to forge a new career or just want to learn how to mix drinks for your parties. Whether it’s diving deep into software development or feeling more comfortable speaking in public, we’ve got a wide selection of e-learning classes to choose from. And for a limited time, you can get any of them for just $20, which is as much as a 99 percent savings.

The School of Graphic Design Mastery Bundle — $20

Learn graphic design, starting with a beginner master class and working up to more complicated tasks. You’ll get seven classes and 40 hours of instruction on topics including Photoshop, Illustrator, Adobe XD and more. You’ll learn about photo manipulation, design theory, logo design and other useful tools.

For a limited time, you can get The School of Graphic Design Mastery Bundle for $20 (reg. $1,400).

The Ultimate Deep Learning and NLP Certification Bundle — $20

Learn about core AI problems and machine learning with this series of six classes covering more than 36 hours of training. You’ll cover NLP, deep learning, Keras and Python, among other topics. You’ll finish up with a real world case study to showcase the skills you’ve learned.

For a limited time, you can get The Ultimate Deep Learning and NLP Certification Bundle for $20 (reg. $1,200).

The 2021 Full Stack Digital Marketing Certification Bundle — $20

Learn the keys to marketing in the digital world with this series of 12 courses. You’ll begin with the basics of Google Analytics before moving on to marketing lessons for YouTube, Google Ads, Facebook, LinkedIn and more. You’ll learn about SEO and keywords, and how to market using MailChimp.

For a limited time, you can get The 2021 Full Stack Digital Marketing Certification Bundle for $20 (reg. $2,400).

The Premium DJing and Music Production Bootcamp Ft. Ableton and Logic Pro X — $20

Hoping for a career in the world of music, and this series of classes will definitely help. You’ll get more than 56 hours of instruction and nine different classes covering everything from mixing to songwriting to producing. You’ll even get into distribution and streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and more.

For a limited time, you can get The Premium DJing and Music Production Bootcamp Ft. Ableton and Logic Pro X for $20 (reg. $1,791).

The Complete Introduction to Software Engineering Bundle — $20

Thirteen classes and 23 hours of instruction will cover the basics of software engineering. You’ll start with NodeJS and Angular JS before moving on to Ruby, Java and Perl. Eventually, you’ll learn responsive web design from scratch.

For a limited time, you can get The Complete Introduction to Software Engineering Bundle for $20 (reg. $1,235).

The Ultimate 2021 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle — $20

Learn to defend any system from attacks with this series of 10 classes with close to 1,000 individual lessons. You’ll get a series of complete cybersecurity lessons, then move on to CompTIA, Python and more of the most common systems. Eventually you’ll tackle ethical hacking.

For a limited time, you can get The Ultimate 2021 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle for $20 (reg. $1,345).

The 2021 Ultimate Instagram Influencer and Marketing Bundle — $20

Dive deep into the world of marketing exclusively with Instagram with these six courses. You’ll get more than 16 hours of instruction on topics ranging from how to reach 10,000 followers, tips from some of the top accounts, marketing for small accounts, how to become an influencer and more.

For a limited time, you can get The 2021 Ultimate Instagram Influencer and Marketing Bundle for $20 (reg. $1,194).

The Mixologist and Budding Bartender Bundle — $20

Learn the tricks of the trade to become a bartender, or just learn some tricks to impress your friends at a party. You’ll get nine different classes, each focused on a different alcohol. You’ll get mixology tips for whiskey, bourbon, gin, vodka and more.

For a limited time, you can get The Mixologist and Budding Bartender Bundle for $20 (reg. $449).

The Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle — $20

Learn the ins and outs of real estate with this series of five classes and 17 hours of instruction. You’ll tackle pre-investing, commercial real estate, how to invest with partners, and how to analyze deals. You’ll get all the fundamentals and framework to dive into a real estate career.

For a limited time, you can get The Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle for $20 (reg. $1,000).

The Mastering Presentation and Public Speaking Certification Bundle — $20

Conquer your fear about speaking in front of a crowd or giving a presentation at work with the tips you’ll learn in these classes. You’ll get 51 hours of instruction on topics including confidence, storytelling and the basics of successful public speaking.

For a limited time, you can get The Mastering Presentation and Public Speaking Certification Bundle for $20 (reg. $594).

The Ultimate FinTech and Blockchain Bootcamp Bundle — $20

Deliver secure and transparent financial services with these eight courses covering Fin Tech, Blockchain, lending, robo-advisors and more. Each one-hour course covers a different topic, ranging from emerging markets to startups to Stablecoin.

For a limited time, you can get The Ultimate FinTech and Blockchain Bootcamp Bundle for $20 (reg. $1,592).

The Ultimate Candlestick Trading and Analysis Masterclass Bundle — $20

Learn to become the ultimate trader with this series of five classes. You’ll cover topics including day trading, stock market chart analysis, Candlestick trading, trading with Fabonacci, volume analysis and more. There are more than 400 individual lessons included.

For a limited time, you can get The Ultimate Candlestick Trading and Analysis Masterclass Bundle for $20 (reg. $1,000).

The Google Analytics Master Class Bundle — $20

Become certified in Google Analytics with this series of classes. You’ll get 12 hours of training and five different classes, learning the basics of Google Analytics and Google Data Studio. You’ll start with the basics before going in-depth.

For a limited time, you can get The Google Analytics Master Class Bundle for $20 (reg. $995).

The Ultimate Cybersecurity and IT Career Certification Pathway Training Bundle — $20

Get started with an IT career, or gain some more knowledge to advance your career with this bundle of classes on cybersecurity and IT. You’ll get nearly 170 hours of instruction and more than 1,400 individual lessons. covering a little bit of Cisco and a whole lot of CompTIA,

For a limited time, you can get The Ultimate Cybersecurity and IT Career Certification Pathway Training Bundle for $20 (reg. $1,592).

The 2021 Premium Unity Game Developer Certification Bundle — $20

Learn the best animation development practices in this bundle of classes that tackle game development, from mobile to video games. You’ll learn coding and then begin developing practice games to hone your skills. There’s nearly 150 hours of instruction and 17 different classes.

For a limited time, you can get The 2021 Premium Unity Game Developer Certification Bundle for $20 (reg. $3,400).

The Master Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle — $20

Get your career in coding off on the right foot with the series of classes. You’ll get 119 hours of instruction and close to 1,200 individual lessons covering Ruby on Rails, Python, Java and more. Eventually, you’ll build 10 real-world applications in a Python mega course.

For a limited time, you can get The Master Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle for $20 (reg. $2,594).

The Complete Become a UI/UX Designer Bundle — $20

You’ll get 19 hours of instruction to help you launch your UI or UX design career. You’ll start with an introduction to the web industry and the foundations of graphic design before moving on to intense subjects like creating sales funnels, how to start a design business and sales mastery.

For a limited time, you can get The Complete Become a UI/UX Designer Bundle for $20 (reg. $1,800).

The Fundamentals of Power and Electrical Engineering Bundle — $20

Build a foundation in power engineering to help advance your career with 32 hours of training. You’ll get instruction in mechanical, electrical, power and other systems. There are nine different classes and 166 individual lessons as part of the bundle.

For a limited time, you can get The Fundamentals of Power and Electrical Engineering Bundle for $20 (reg. $1,800).

The Learn Python and Django Developer Bundle — $20

Get started on web development by tackling two of the most used systems, Python and Django. You’ll get eight courses, 31 hours of instruction and more than 400 individual lessons on Python, Django, GitHub and more.

For a limited time, you can get The Learn Python and Django Developer Bundle for $20 (reg. $1,600).

The Cryptocurrency with Ethereum and Solidity Blockchain Developer Bundle — $20

Learn about the potential future of currency with 35 hours of instruction on crypto. There are six different classes on blockchain fundamentals, Ethereum blockchain and building DApps. You’ll get more than 400 individual lessons to give you an edge on the future of technology.

For a limited time, you can get The Cryptocurrency with Ethereum and Solidity Blockchain Developer Bundle for $20 (reg. $1,200).

The 2021 Ultimate Google Workspace Certification Bundle — $20

Master a variety of Google tools with 36 hours of training on everything from Ads to Sheets to Scripts to Analytics. There are 11 classes and close to 400 lessons to get you up to speed on all of the Google products. You’ll tackle each one individually, then tie it all together to increase your productivity.

For a limited time, you can get The 2021 Ultimate Google Workspace Certification Bundle for $20 (reg. $2,189).

The 2021 Complete Character Art Academy Drawing Bundle — $20

You’ll get nearly 100 hours of training to set you on the path to creating your own world. You’ll start with a basic drawing course before moving on to the ins and outs of coloring, painting, anime and more. Then you’ll focus on specific drawing classes, including environmental and skeletal, as well learning to draw on an iPad.

For a limited time, you can get The 2021 Complete Character Art Academy Drawing Bundle for $20 (reg. $1,400).

The 2021 Complete English Grammar and Vocabulary Bundle — $20

Whether you’re. a native speaker or not, everyone could use a brush up on their English grammar. This bundle of nine classes covers 42 hours of instruction and will have you speaking and writing properly. You’ll also improve your pronunciation and accelerate your fluency.

For a limited time, you can get The 2021 Complete English Grammar and Vocabulary Bundle for $20 (reg. $1,800).

Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.