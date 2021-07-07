Solve Your Snoring Problems With This Simple Nighttime Mouthpiece

Snoring is not only a distraction for those trying to get their own rest, but it has negative impacts on your own health as well. You can solve a snoring problem with this VitalSleep Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece, an item so simple yet so effective. It typically retails for $99, but you can get one on sale for a limited time for 35 percent off at just $64.95.

When you sleep, the airway can narrow and lead to partial obstruction of the upper airway. The result is snoring, and it’s a problem for everyone in the room. But slipping VitalSleep on at night opens your airway, eliminates the snoring, and improves your breathing, allowing you to get better, deeper sleep. Not to mention how it helps your partner.

The VitalSleep uses a patented technology system that makes it adjustable and custom-molded for each customer. When it arrives, you simply heat it in hot water, put it in your mouth so that it feels comfortable, and a mold is created. After it cools, you’re set for every night.

The VitalSleep is made with medical-grade, FDA-approved hypoallergenic materials. There is no latex and no BPA. It is guaranteed safe and effective. Also guaranteed is the fit, which is fool-proof thanks to the molding to your mouth.

In addition to the mold, customers can make minor adjustments of the lower jaw tray with a special tool that is included in the purchase. Your purchase also includes a contoured sleep mask, a set of earplugs, a storage case, and a carrying pouch so you can take it with you when you’ll be sleeping somewhere other than your own bed. No longer will your nasal passages be blocked, and no longer will your partner need an extra glass of wine to sleep through the noise.

Normally priced at $99, you can get the VitalSleep Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece and all of the accessories for a limited time for just $64.95, a savings of more than 35 percent. You’ll sleep deeper and wake up rested, and your partner will be ever so thankful.

Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.