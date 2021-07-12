Gear Up For Your Trip Abroad With A Subscription To Babbel, Now Half-Off!

Itching to go on a vacation this summer? You’re definitely not alone. As non-essential travel restrictions are lifting in many tourist-heavy destinations around the world, including Italy, the British Virgin Islands, and most recently, Brussels, Belgium, Americans are eager to pack their bags and jet off to new and exciting destinations in the upcoming months.

Given this past year or so of social distancing and having to stay home, the impending “travel boom” is expected to hit heavy here in The States and all over the world, affecting investor behaviors, the hospitality industry, and more. Eve start-up superstar Airbnb is expecting a major travel explosion this summer, with its CEO saying he expects “a travel rebound, unlike anything we’ve seen before,” according to a recent Fox Business report.

So, what does this impending travel boom mean for you? It means you get the opportunity to travel abroad to places you’ve never been, appreciating the world for all it has to offer! And if you’re planning on visiting a country that speaks anything other than English, you may find yourself needing to brush up on a few (okay, a lot) words and phrases before packing your bags and hopping on a plane.

Before you break out into stress sweats about having to learn a whole new language in a short period of time, take a deep breath, and start taking lessons with Babbel. Deemed the world’s #1 language-learning app used by millions of people around the globe, Babbel takes the art of speaking a new tongue to a whole new level, helping you to speak confidently and efficiently in as little as three weeks. Yes, weeks.

More than vocabulary lessons

When it comes to learning a new language, whether it be Spanish, French, German, or whatever else, mastering a long list of words can only get you so far. What happens when you want to speak to the locals in a foreign land or want to order dinner in a great hole-in-the-wall in a town that doesn’t see a lot of Engish-speaking tourists like yourself?

Babbel’s goal is to get you comfortable speaking a new language with people who are actually fluent in it, giving you incredible freedom while traveling in different countries. That’s why it prepares you for real-life situations, giving you insight into different cultures and traditions that the language is based in, giving you a rich education in addition to language lessons.

A language-learning program that works with you

If you have 10 to 15 minutes a day, you can learn to confidently speak a new language with Babbel in just under a month. With lessons designed by over 100 expert linguists, you’ll explore the many different ways of language learning through games, podcasts, video content, and more. There are even virtual classes that let you communicate in real-time with your instructors!

Compatible with most devices, you can whip out the Babbel app on the way to work, while curled up in bed, or just about anywhere. And since it takes your native language into account, Babbel adjusts its lessons based on grammatical concepts you already have set in place, customizing your learning process.

Ideal for travelers

In addition to helping you speak a new language confidentially in as little as three weeks, Babbel helps you not to sound like a newbie. While knowing the right vocabulary is great, if you aren’t pronouncing things correctly, you could embarrass yourself abroad and get taken advantage of when you stand out as a tourist.

Babbel uses the real voices of actual native speakers, teaching you the correct diction and pronunciation right from the get-go, ensuring you speak accurately and efficiently. This way, you can speak new languages proudly, never fearing that you sound out of place in new environments.

With over 10 million subscriptions sold, Babbel is helping people just like you speak a new language and have a blast along the way. Praised by Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, Business Insider, and more, this language-learning app continues to help more and more people communicate, bringing us closer together than ever.

