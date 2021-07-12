Take This Fire Pit With You Whenever You’re Planning An Evening Outdoors

Sitting around the fire pit is one of the best parts of the outdoor experience, especially when you can cook on it as well. But sitting around a fire pit that creates too much smoke can take away from that enjoyment. The solution is the Burly Scout Stainless Steel Smoke Reducing Firepit with grill attachment.

The Burly Scout gives you a quick and easy way to have an open fire wherever you may be; the campground, the beach, or just in your backyard with friends. It stands 17 inches tall, with a 17-inch inside diameter and 20-inch outside diameter. That’s the perfect size to create enough heat for an enjoyable fire, but not too big to haul it from your home to the campground.

Made from 304 stainless steel, the fire pit is a two-piece design engineered to produce significant radiant heat while eliminating a great deal of the smoke found in conventional wood fires. There are very few sparks from the steel fire pit, thus reducing the chances of an accident. It features handles made from white oak, stained and waterproof to withstand whatever nature throws at it.

And the best part is the unit arrives completely assembled. All you have to do is take it out of the box, throw in the wood and light the fire.

The unit comes with a detachable grill designed to work with the fire pit. It is engineered to swivel away from the fire while you add your food, then swivel back over the flames for cooking. The height is adjustable, so you can determine how close to the fire you want your food to cook. When you’re done, it easily detaches and is designed to store inside the pit for easy transport.

This unit is for the serious camper or outdoors person. It is made with the highest quality materials and built to last season after season.

The Burly Scout Stainless Steel Smoke Reducing Firepit with. grill attachment is normally priced at $818, but for a limited time, it can be yours for just $788.95, a savings of almost $30.

Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.