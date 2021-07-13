‘Director Of Taco Relations’ Wanted At Company With Products In Almost Every American’s Pantry

McCormick and Company has a job opening for their first-ever “Director of Taco Relations.”

The Director of Taco Relations will monitor taco trends, offer advice for taco recipes, and develop taco content for the company’s social media, according to the company’s job posting.

The position will also reportedly be responsible for “taco immersion (and eating) sessions” at the McCormick Headquarters in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

McCormick will only employ their selected Director of Taco Relations for four months, according to the job posting. However, this position comes with a compensation of $100,000, along with an array of McCormick products, according to PR Newswire.

Many have taken to Twitter, expressing their excitement over this new position.

Job candidates must be over the age of 21, be able to pass a background check, have a driver’s license, and have a clean driving record. Applicants should include a cover letter and resume, along with “a video that is no longer than two minutes in length that showcases your personality and passion for tacos.”

BRB applying to be the Director of Taco Relations. https://t.co/3RxqQGp6MG — Dr. Jessie Christiansen (@aussiastronomer) July 13, 2021

McCormick’s Chief Marketing Officer, Jill Pratt, told PR Newswire, “Since the 1960s, McCormick Taco Seasoning has been a staple, helping American households create cherished memories and delicious tacos everyone loves.”

She added, “McCormick’s Director of Taco Relations will ultimately honor and support the millions of Americans that rely on our taco seasoning everyday while keeping McCormick at the forefront of the tacos of tomorrow.”

McCormick is accepting applications on their website until July 20.