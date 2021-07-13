Get This Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Tablet For 60% Off

Why spend big money on a fancy, new tablet when you can get everything you need for a fraction of the price? A perfect example is this Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch tablet, available at a huge discount because it is a refurbished model.

This tablet is a 2017 model, and it is rated with a grade of “B” for its appearance. As a used, refurbished model, it may have light scuffing on the case and light scratches and dents on the body, but the working parts are in perfect order.

This 8-inch tablet features a vivid display with 800 by 1280 pixels of color reproduction and optimal screen brightness levels. That makes it perfect for viewing your photos, streaming videos, or watching TV or movies on the screen. You’ll get a vivid picture that brings the action to your screen.

This tablet also features a pair of cameras, including a front-facing 5MP and rear-facing 8MP cameras that allow you to take photos and videos of the world around you, as well as appear clear on video calls.

This tablet, which comes in an attractive black, comes with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of built-in storage to give you fast performance and plenty of storage room. It also works quickly thanks to the Android 7.0 Nougat OS and 1.4GHz Quad-core processor

This tablet works exclusively with Wi-Fi or a hotspot, so there is no cellular data to worry about. It also gives you plenty of browsing time and usage on a single charge, delivering up to 15 hours of service before additional charging is needed, or 14 hours if you are streaming video. Normally priced at $299, already a good bargain over new tablets, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch tablet for a limited time for just $119.99, a 60 percent discount. Prices subject to change.

