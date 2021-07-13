Inmates Reportedly Break Out Of Indian Jail By Attacking Guards With Chili Powder

Seven inmates who are under-trial were able to break out of a jail in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh after attacking guards with just chili powder and salt, according to The Independent.

Officials noted that the inmates who carried out the attack had been stashing away chili powder and salt in their cells for days to prepare for an attack, The Independent reported.

“Seven of the prisoners suddenly attacked the guards by throwing chili and pepper powder and salt in their eyes,” Inspector General of Police Chukhu Apa told the Press Trust of India (PTI).

The attack took place Sunday evening in the Pasighat jail in the East Siang district of Arunachal when the jail cells were opened to serve dinner. Once the cell door opened, the inmates attacked the guards, according to The Independent. (RELATED: Inmate Captured After Elaborate Escape From Jail Using Tried And Tested Measure)

Five guards at the jail suffered injuries in the attack, with one enduring a head injury possibly caused by being hit with a lock used for the cell, the PTI reported. Although the injured officers have not yet been identified, police officials have named the escaped inmates as Abhijit Gogoi, Taro Hamam, Kalom Apang, Talum Panying, Subash Mondal, Raja Tayeng and Dani Gamlina, according to The Independent.

Authorities stated that the district police and the India Reserve Battalion of Arunachal are on the hunt for the escaped inmates. All exit points of the city have been closed, according to the Independent.

“We should be able to round them up soon,” Apa said.

“The fugitives are likely to be re-arrested soon as it is difficult for them to flee from the town because of the daily curfew from 3 pm to 5 am in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation,” Pasighat Deputy Superintendent of Police Tapang Tatak told the PTI.