Get 12 Bottles Of Wine Delivered To Your Home For 70% Off The Regular Price

Choosing a good wine can be a daunting prospect, with so many options on the shelves and little information to determine if they are good or not. Wouldn’t it be nice to have a nice selection of wines in your home that someone else picks for you, with a guarantee they will be tasty? That what you’ll get with this 12-pack of premium bottles from Wine On — and at an incredible price.

Wine On’s deal will send a variety of 12 different wines to your home that have been selected by customers as among their favorites. They are among the highest-rated and most well-liked wines over the years.

You’ll get everything from a Merlot to a Cabernet to a Cabernet Sauvignon to a Pinot, 12 bottles in total. These wines will come from all over the globe, from the European fields of Spain, France, and Italy, to selections from Argentina, Chile, and Australia. You’ll also get American wines among your mixture of reds and whites.

All of these bottles are 750ml, giving you a good amount of wine for your personal cellar, and they’ll all arrive together in a single box. There may be duplicate wines in the collection.

There are a few guidelines for your shipment, starting with the purchaser must be at least 21 years old, and products cannot be shipped to Kentucky, Alabama, Hawaii, Alaska, Mississippi, or Utah. Upon purchase, you will get a digital code to redeem your purchase, which must be done within 30 days. In addition, shipping costs are not covered in the deal. This selection of 12 premium bottles of wine normally costs $210, but for a limited time, you can have this deal for just $54.95. That’s less than $5 per bottle for some high-quality bottles.

Prices subject to change.