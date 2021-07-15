CDC Advisory Panel To Weigh COVID Booster Shot For Individuals With Shoddy Immune Systems

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will consider additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised individuals, an agenda posted Wednesday shows.

A discussion titled “Clinical considerations for additional doses in immunocompromised individuals” will take place July 22, the event’s agenda states.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced early July that they were developing a vaccine booster that would fight against the Delta variant of the virus. They cited evidence from a study that concluded a third shot injected six months after the second one yields antibodies “5 to 10 times higher than after two primary doses.”

The companies added that they would seek authorization for the booster from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). (RELATED: Western Governments Prepare Vaccine Booster Shots Amid Concerns For Seasonal COVID)

Shortly after the announcement, the CDC and the FDA released a joint statement, stating that vaccinated Americans do not need to receive a booster shot to protect against the Delta variant.

The CDC and FDA have issued an unusual evening joint statement, which pushes back on Pfizer’s announcement that it will seek approval for a third shot (second booster). “Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time,” it says. pic.twitter.com/z89OIDYawE — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) July 9, 2021

President Joe Biden’s administration maintained the stance after a Monday meeting with Pfizer.

“At this time, fully vaccinated Americans do not need a booster shot. The vaccines available now offer a very high degree of protection,” the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) spokesperson said at the time.

However, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested that booster shots would be “entirely conceivable, maybe likely,” during an appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation” program Sunday.