‘People Are Not Being Beaten’: Harris Faulkner Calls On VP Harris To Walk Back Civil Rights Comparisons For Fugitive Texas Democrats

Fox News host Harris Faulkner criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for comparing fugitive Texas Democrats to civil rights activists.

Faulkner argued during Thursday’s broadcast of “Outnumbered” that Harris was wrong to suggest that the Texas Democrats — who fled the state to deny Republicans a quorum to pass voter integrity measures — rose to the same level as slave-turned-civil-rights-pioneer Frederick Douglass. (RELATED: Harris Faulkner Challenges Ro Khanna On Police Reform: ‘Children … Who Look Like Me Aren’t Dying From Chokeholds’)

“They took bold, courageous action in line with the legacy of Frederick Douglass, to the legacy that involves women who marched down Pennsylvania Avenue, and all those folks who shed blood on the bridge in 1965 to pass the Voting Rights Act,” the vice president said Wednesday.

WATCH:

“What a comparison. That’s Vice President Harris equating Democrats who fled Texas to block passing the state’s election security bill with U.S. heroes of the civil rights movement?” former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany asked.

“Those trailblazers who boarded private jets to hide out in D.C. and eat Caesar salads. Harris, I cannot get over this comparison,” McEnany continued. “Bloody Sunday, you know, the march from Selma to Montgomery when we had 17 individuals hospitalized and dozens more injured. The women marching for suffrage in 1913, a hundred women hospitalized — compared to Texas lawmakers with Miller Lite and chartered planes?”

Faulkner jumped in then, pointing out the late Democratic Georgia Rep. John Lewis’ record as a civil rights activist and argued that there was no real comparison between men like Lewis and Douglass and the Texas Democrats. (RELATED: ‘I’m Asking The Questions’: Pete Hegseth Fires Back At Fugitive Texas Democrat Who Tries To Make His Interview About Trump)

“These are things that we know well as Americans. Not as white, not as black, just as Americans. It is part of our shared American history,” Faulkner continued. “I want Kamala Harris as vice president to say something about the words that she said. I want her to recognize that people are not being beaten in the streets right now, that we are not at the same place that we were and unless we are very careful, we could go to new places we don’t want to be.”

Faulkner went on to say that Harris’ comments were not helpful and could serve to divide Americans further.

“She’s calling these people on a private plane, you know I love me some Miller Lite, but they are not paying for any of it,” Faulkner added, noting that the Texas lawmakers had privileges that millions of Americans still trying to get back to work did not have.

“They will not get with these privileged lawmakers are getting on their way to and from D.C. skirting what are their responsibilities,” she said.

“I think that the vice president needs to come back at this,” Faulkner said again, adding that a “circle back” on the issue from White House press secretary Jen Psaki could also be helpful in that regard.