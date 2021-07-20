Eliminate Your Snoring With This Smart Eye Mask That’s 40% Off

Snoring is not good for anybody. It’s not good for the person who snores, because it prevents them from getting quality sleep at night and waking up fully rested and recharged. And it’s definitely not good for anyone else in the room who can’t sleep with a snoring partner laying next to them. The VVFLY Smart Snore Eye Mask is a solution that can make everyone happy.

Unlike mouth guards that can help yet be uncomfortable to wear, the VVFLY Anti Snore Eye Mask simply rests on top of your eyes, blacking out the room and allowing you to get a restful night of sleep. It uses advanced bone conduction and sound recognition technologies to identify when someone is snoring and go to work ending it. The mask gives off very small sounds or vibrations at 36 levels for physical intervention.

The mask is made from an ecological, soft, high-density sponge that makes it rest comfortably over your eyes and nose. You won’t feel the weight of it nor experience the discomfort of a mouthguard. It is engineered for the best comfort and fit.

When you turn the mask on, it automatically starts at a preset working mode, meaning all you have to do is close your eyes and go to sleep. The mask will do all the work. And when you wake in the morning, you can check the associated VVFLY app that will show you your snoring and sleeping data from the night. Reviewers have found it to be quite an impressive device. Trend Hunter calls it one of the more advanced options out there when it comes to eliminating snoring, while Gadgetify marvels at the simplicity of using it. Gadgetsin notes that its simplicity makes it a perfect gadget for snorers when they travel. The VVFLY works with Bluetooth 4.0 and is compatible with IOS 7.0 or later and Android 4.3 or newer. The VVFLY Smart Snore Eye Mask normally runs $99, but for a limited time, it can be yours for just $58.95, a savings of 40 percent. Prices subject to change.

