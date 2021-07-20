Twitter Temporarily Suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene After Alleged Vaccine Misinformation

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was temporarily suspended from Twitter Monday after she posted tweets about the coronavirus and the vaccine.

Greene tweeted both Sunday and Monday that COVID-19 was not dangerous for individuals unless they were above the age of 65 and obese, The New York Times (NYT) reported. Greene also argued that “defeating obesity” would help fight the virus and that vaccines should not be mandated, according to The Hill.

“We took enforcement action on the account @mtgreenee for violations of the Twitter Rules, specifically the Covid-19 misleading information policy,” Twitter said in a statement, according to the NYT.

Greene criticized her suspension, claiming it was an attack on free speech, the NYT reported. “These Big Tech companies are doing the bidding of the Biden regime to restrict our voices and prevent the spread of any message that isn’t state-approved,” she alleged.

“Freedom of speech is under attack in America like never before,” Greene claimed in a Facebook live-stream shortly after her suspension. “Tonight, I just found out that I’m banned once again for 12 hours on Twitter.” (RELATED: Marjorie Taylor Greene Compares Biden’s Door-To-Door Vaccine Push To Nazi Storm Troopers)

“They have been censoring conservatives for far too long. Our voices are the voices they want to cancel,” Greene added.

Twitter introduced a “COVID-19 misleading information policy” earlier this year which says users could not use Twitter “to share false or misleading information about COVID-19 which may lead to harm.”

President Joe Biden told reporters Friday platforms such as Facebook were “killing people” by allowing misinformation about the coronavirus vaccine to spread.

“They’re killing people,” Biden said. “I mean, they’re really — look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they’re killing people.” However, the president walked back those comments Monday, telling reporters “Facebook isn’t killing people” and that his Friday comments were referring to 12 individual users allegedly responsible for the majority of COVID-19 misinformation.

A recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found a majority of individuals who were hospitalized with the coronavirus have been either obese or overweight.