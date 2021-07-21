Dental Design Smile: A Million-Dollar Smile Shouldn’t Cost As Much

Dental care is expensive. Some would say, too expensive. This is one of the reasons Elvis Mons opened Dental Design Smile in 2017. Considering dentistry an essential healthcare service, this owner and CEO opened a practice that delivers Hollywood-grade smiles at affordable prices.

And Dental Design Smile knows a thing or two about celebrities: among their clients are professional athletes and hip-hop stars. Those dazzling smiles aren’t thanks to genetics, they are courtesy of veneers. Elvis’s most popular service is the Smile Design, which offers clients composite resin or porcelain veneers.

The resin option uses a composite resin to cover imperfections and the entire procedure only takes 4-6 hours. These results last 7-10 years while porcelain veneers last 15-20 years. This option involves a minimum shaving of the tooth to make room for porcelain covers that deliver a perfect fit over teeth. Porcelain veneers result in a perfect, pearly-white smile and a very natural effect.

Dental Design Smile is a full-service dental practice with services like routine cleanings, fillings, root canals, implants, and even complex dental surgeries. These services are offered at affordable prices as Elvis feels that a beautiful smile should not cost a fortune. In turn, these reasonable prices bring in a large volume of clients from not just across the country but around the world. In fact, demand for these services was so high, Elvis had to open a second office.

As Dental Design Smile is popular with the Cuban and Latin American communities, this new office is conveniently located in Miami. In 2021, look for this business to expand into additional states. When people ask Elvis about the secret of his success, his answer is simple: affordable prices. He feels that great smiles should not be a fantasy and truly loves changing people’s lives. This is the staff’s inspiration to continue their work and grow their much-needed business.

Elvis and his team know that a great smile brings confidence, and people should not be conscious of their teeth when they eat, talk, laugh, or smile. Dental Design Smile is a leader in aesthetic dentistry, complete with proprietary formulas and techniques. What further sets this office apart is that it does not hike its prices up to accommodate this expertise.

By utilizing a volume- rather than price-based revenue model, Dental Design Smile offers results fit for a star at costs that are much more down to Earth.