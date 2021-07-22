Watch Two Crooks Casually Walk Out Of Los Angeles Store With Bags Filled With Stolen Goods

Shoplifters in Los Angeles casually walked out of a TJ Maxx store Monday with bag loads of stolen goods, according to video and local reports.

The two unidentified men can be seen walking out of the Granada Hills store with one of the men carrying several pairs of jeans still on the hangers while the other is seen hauling a large bag, presumably filled with stolen items. Customers can be seen visibly shocked as the crooks brazenly walk through the store.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the duo “refused to pay” and each stole dozens of items, according to Fox 11.

The individual who captured the incident on video said he kept his distance “for safety reasons.” The videographer said he tried to get a license plate number but was unable to do so and the thieves drove away.

“They didn’t even run out, they walked out,” Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Jerretta Sandoz said, according to CBS 2. “And so, that’s sending a message that we, the criminals, are winning.” (RELATED: Here’s How The Democrats Turned San Francisco Into Gotham City)

Sandoz blames California’s Prop 47, which reclassified nonviolent theft as a misdemeanor as long as the total value of goods stolen is less than $950.

“If they’re caught, they’re probably given the equivalent of a traffic ticket,” Sandoz reportedly said. “So it’s not taken seriously.”

“If you let these criminals think that they can go in and steal merchandise and steal things, what happens when someone tries to stop them,” she continued.