Former Senator Mike Enzi Dies After Tragic Bike Accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi died late Monday night after being hospitalized due to a bike accident.

Enzi, a Republican from Wyoming, retired from the Senate in January. The 77-year-old “passed away peacefully surrounded by his family,” a statement said.

“His family expresses their deep appreciation for all of the prayers, support and concern,” a separate tweet said. “They now ask for privacy and continued prayers during this difficult time.”

News of Enzi’s death broke just hours after it was announced that he had “sustained serious injuries” while riding a bicycle near his hometown of Gillette, Wyoming. He was “life flighted” from Gillette to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado.

Enzi served four terms in the Senate before retiring, ultimately becoming the chairman of the powerful Senate Budget Committee. He was succeeded by Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis. (RELATED: A Tribute To The Late Foster Freiss)

Enzi also served as the mayor of Gillette, and in both chambers of Wyoming’s legislature. He was also a member of the Wyoming National Guard.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.