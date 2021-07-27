US

Former Senator Mike Enzi Dies After Tragic Bike Accident

Senate Impeachment Trial Of President Donald Trump Moves Into Its Final Week

(Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Andrew Trunsky Political Reporter
Former Sen. Mike Enzi died late Monday night after being hospitalized due to a bike accident.

Enzi, a Republican from Wyoming, retired from the Senate in January. The 77-year-old “passed away peacefully surrounded by his family,” a statement said.

“His family expresses their deep appreciation for all of the prayers, support and concern,” a separate tweet said. “They now ask for privacy and continued prayers during this difficult time.”

News of Enzi’s death broke just hours after it was announced that he had “sustained serious injuries” while riding a bicycle near his hometown of Gillette, Wyoming. He was “life flighted” from Gillette to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado.

Chairman of the US Senate Committee on the Budget, Mike Enzi, right, and Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat from Maryland, speak to each other during a hearing on transparency at the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on September 13, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Astrid Riecken/Getty Images)

Then-Sen Mike Enzi and Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat from Maryland, speak during a Budget hearing in 2018. (Astrid Riecken/Getty Images)

Enzi served four terms in the Senate before retiring, ultimately becoming the chairman of the powerful Senate Budget Committee. He was succeeded by Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis. (RELATED: A Tribute To The Late Foster Freiss)

Enzi also served as the mayor of Gillette, and in both chambers of Wyoming’s legislature. He was also a member of the Wyoming National Guard.

