How Pablo Valero Created a Life for Himself Traveling the World on a Cruise

Over the years, the travel industry has been constantly growing. Especially cruise travel has been on the rise as more and more people enjoy their time on cruise ships. The Royal Caribbean International is the second biggest cruise line in the world with over 5,000 passenger ships. It’s one of the major cruise lines offering people the opportunity to travel to different countries while working onboard. The job opportunities include ship captains, chefs, cruise directors, entertainers, children welfare workers, therapists, and stateroom workers. It is estimated that there are hundreds of other job opportunities in the cruise industry.

It’s one of the exciting careers for most travel enthusiasts as they consider it as getting paid to tour the world. Pablo Valero is one of the few individuals living their dream, getting paid to do what he loves. He has created an incredible career for himself working with the Royal Caribbean cruise line. Pablo works and travels the world on a cruise doing both regular and extreme sports like surfing, indoor skydiving, and rock climbing wall.

Born in Monterrey, Pablo grew up and spent most of his life in Mexico with the mission to secure a white-collar job after school. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce and International Business and started working an office job. He, however, got bored of working in an office setup with no opportunities to travel. No matter how much he yearned to get out, he never got the chance to travel, even for business purposes. This made him feel stuck and want to look for new opportunities. He started to earn certifications as a hobby and earned certifications as a Personal Trainer, Data Analyst, and Data Scientist. He also received a certification from Facebook for Social Media Marketing.

With his new certifications and more available options, he decided to move away from his office job to work for the Royal Caribbean International, the second-largest cruise line globally. Onboard a cruise ship, he would travel the world, enjoying the outdoors, meeting and interacting with people from all over the world. The experience gave him what he was looking for, and he admits to having fun while making connections with travelers on a daily basis. It gave him the perfect platform to interact and create more connections and opportunities than his office job. Pablo made the most of the opportunity during the global pandemic to start his media agency, Valero Media. He grew his agency to over 7 figures in less than a year in just management.

The COVID-19 pandemic was when Pablo decided to make a new stream of income for him to ensure that he can continue traveling when the lockdown restrictions are ended. He traveled back to his home and thought about how to create new sources of income. Though his passion was traveling the world on board a cruise ship for a year, he had to think outside the box. He capitalized on the significant connections he had made while onboard the cruise ships and his background in social media management to establish Valero Media, a social media management firm. He has made over seven figures in management in less than a year. Pablo is expanding the agency into marketing and scaling it to be among the biggest.

Pablo hopes to go back to cruise ships to continue touring the world. To him, money gets old pretty quickly, but passion lasts forever.