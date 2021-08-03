Julia Brickman Shares Her Insights on How to Build a Healthy Work Culture in 2021

Every organization has shared values, beliefs, attitudes, and priorities that influence most elements of its operation. However, with employees constantly changing employment or looking for better opportunities, we must investigate the nature of their working environment impacting their decisions. We meet Julia Brickman, an accomplished entrepreneur and thought leader with a track record of founding and expanding technological companies, as she provides the nuggets on how to create a healthy work culture in 2021.

Julia Brickman has a diverse background and expertise in human resource consulting and organizational training, focusing on fostering a healthy workplace and environment in which individuals and companies can achieve their full potential. She begins by stating that a healthy work culture is one in which employees feel respected, safe, and comfortable, as well as one that encourages growth. “A happier workforce equals more productive employees,” she continues, “and studies have proven that the most successful firms can trace their success to a happy and satisfied staff.”

Julia explains that frequent and transparent employee interaction is the most crucial trick to developing a healthy work culture. Even in the wake of Covid-19, where work paradigms are shifting with some people working remotely, it is still important to maintain frequent and transparent communication with employees. This promotes trust and helps them feel valued hence emotionally and mentally attached to their work which fosters strong partnerships. Julia asserts that employees feel fairly treated, relevant, and inspired when they receive frequent contact with ongoing feedback and clearly defined achievable goals in a collaborative work environment.

Julia further elaborates that as businesses set individual goals, they must also establish core organizational principles that appropriately reflect their culture and long-term objectives. Employees can develop a sense of professional purpose as a result of this. She adds that even when work culture flows naturally, if firms allow negative behavior and poisonous attitudes to flourish, they generate undesirable work environments. Julia insists that flexibility is equally important in promoting a positive work environment that breeds quality and productivity. When given the right resources, most employees can effectively manage their schedules and achieve their goals. “Employers must allow their employees to be human by allowing them to handle other elements of their lives without suffering severe consequences,” Julia clarifies.

Julia also emphasizes how important it is to recognize and appreciate excellent contributions made by employees. “Providing people with a vehicle to express gratitude in public forums models a positive tone, increases group morale, and sets an intention of thankfulness,” she says. While it should go without saying, Julia insists that diversity and inclusivity are critical components of the modern work environment. “What better way to encourage healthy workplaces than to celebrate differences?” she asks.

A healthy work culture is the foundation for integrating and creating a value system that will foster excellence and productivity. Consistency, on the other hand, is the key to developing and maintaining an organization’s cultural balance.