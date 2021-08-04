Mysterious Green Spot On Kim Jong Un’s Head Sparks More Debate About His Health

A large, dark green spot on the back right side of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s head has sparked questions about his health, according to NK News.

During an event from July 24-27, Kim was seen with the spot on his head, and it was also present at a war veterans conference and other events between July 27-29, NK News reported Wednesday. There are also pictures in which Kim has a bandage on the back of his head, and it is still unclear what is responsible for the mark, according to the outlet. (RELATED: The Reports May Have Been Untrue, But Still: What Would Happen If Kim Jong Un Suddenly Died?)

This issue follows a rare acknowledgment in North Korean media over concerns regarding his weight loss in May as a potential health issue.

At previous appearances during a politburo meeting in June, the dark green spot did not appear to be present, according to NK News. There were also photos released of Kim with musicians in early July that did not appear to show anything.

Photos and videos of Kim last week appeared to avoid showing the spot or bandage on his head, NK News reported. However, North Korean media did also release photos from events during that week that revealed a bandage on the back of his head, according to the outlet.