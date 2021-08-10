‘Ignore Roe’ Billboard Up For One Day Before Death Threats Spark Removal

A billboard in rural Texas urging locals to “Ignore Roe” is being removed after just one day, because the landowner allegedly faced death threats, Faithwire.com reported.

Abolish Abortion Texas (AATX) reportedly designed the billboard and paid for it to be displayed just outside Boyd, Texas, and promoted the website, “IgnoreRoe.com,” in reference to the Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, with the words “62 million dead and counting.” The group sent out a press release regarding the sign’s removal, alleging that the billboard was taken down after the landowner received death threats, according to Faithwire.com. As a result of the threats, the advertising company reportedly removed it.

On the AATX website, visitors are greeted with the statement, “We should abolish abortion in Texas, regardless of what the Supreme Court says we can do.” The website also asks people to sign a petition to help make abortion illegal in Texas. (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren To Teen Vogue: Abortion Is About The ‘Functioning Of Our Democracy’)

“Since the Supreme Court of the United States has ignored the God-given rights of unborn children since Roe vs. Wade was passed in 1973 we as the sovereign state of Texas have a moral duty to ignore the court and protect unborn Texans ourselves,” the website states. “This is accomplished by local and state officials passing resolutions and laws which ban the practice of abortion within their jurisdictions. It is time to repent of this child-sacrifice and stop regulating abortion as healthcare and abolish it as murder in Texas.”

In July, the Daily Caller had an exclusive interview with Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton about Roe v. Wade and discussed potential steps to take to settle the polarization in the country regarding abortion. Cotton suggested that a reversal of Roe v. Wade would be “the best way” for America to settle the abortion dilemma.

“Without Roe v. Wade, once again states would have the power to take their own course,” the senator told the Caller. “I suspect California and New York might have more liberal abortion laws in a state like mine, in Arkansas or state like Iowa. That’s how our country operated until 1973.”