19-Year-Old Virginia Union University Football Player Dies After Collapsing On Field

A football player for Virginia Union University tragically passed away Tuesday after collapsing on the field during practice over the weekend, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

19-year-old Quandarius Wilburn, a freshman defensive end, collapsed on the field during a conditioning drill and was subsequently rushed to Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center, where he passed away, according to the AP. The cause of death was not provided.

Wilburn, originally from Wadley, Georgia, played high school football for Jefferson County High School in Louisville, Georgia. He signed his letter of intent with the Historically Black College on National Signing Day, February 4, according to Bleacher Report.

VUU head coach J.B. Arnold described Wilburn as a “great character kid,” who “worked his tail off,” never missed a practice, and did everything he was asked to do without complaint.

“There’s a lot of things in life we don’t understand,” Arnold told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “A lot of things in life we can’t explain. Just know the good Lord has a plan, you got to believe in that.”

A letter penned by University President Hakim Lucas said that the football team spent the entire day together, attending Church and eating meals together on the day of practice.“This is a heartbreaking loss for our campus community,” the statement read. Lucas encouraged the school community to remember Wilburn and offered his thoughts and prayers to the family. (RELATED: Coaches Face Murder Charges After 16-Year-Old Imani Bell Collapsed At Basketball Practice From Extreme Heat)

“Our primary concern is the well-being of the family and fellow students impacted by this tragedy,” the statement continued. “Virginia Union stands ready to provide support in any way necessary and available as families and students work to process this devastating loss.”

When asked how the team would respond, Arnold told the Times-Dispatch: “Quan would want us to play, Quan would want us to practice, Quan would want us to honor him. And we’re going to do all of that.”