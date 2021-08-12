Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says ‘Right Wing’ News Coverage Of Her Is ‘Fascinating’

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she occasionally watches Fox News’s coverage, and finds it “fascinating,” in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash Monday.

Ocasio-Cortez was interviewed for the inaugural episode of Dana Bash’s interview series “Being…” During the interview, Bash asked Ocasio-Cortez if she ever watched Fox News and asked if the outlet’s coverage of her. “Not a ton,” she replied. But she did admit that “[e]very once in a while I do, and I think that it’s really fascinating.”

“I actually find it to be really, really fascinating because it reveals a lot about the subconscious of folks that are crafting these narratives,” she continued, “and they very often are speaking to these very subconscious narratives about women, or about people of color, or about Latinos or Latinas, or about working-class people.” She blamed societal “caricatures” for the way the network depicted her.

While she brushed off “right-wing” criticism, the Democratic Congresswoman said that intra-party critiques were more stinging. “The harder one is the critiques from within the party. That is the one — that’s the stuff that hurts.”

“The thing that I think some folks may not understand, is how direct the through-line is between right-wing targeting on TV and how much that is actually a driver of very real physical threats,” she said.