‘This Is The Kind Of Person You Wouldn’t Let Drive By Themselves’: Vince Coglianese And Tucker Carlson Worry About Biden’s ‘Mental Decline’

Daily Caller editorial director and radio show host Vince Coglianese told Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson that he was worried about President Joe Biden’s “mental decline.”

Coglianese pointed out that some Biden critics had claimed that the president is just a puppet standing in for those who are actually in charge of policy decisions, but he said he worries that Biden might actually be in charge.

“That could explain any number of the disasters we see playing out in the United States of America right now,” he said. “I mean, he didn’t know that we have troops in Syria. He didn’t know that the video of the Afghans falling from that plane had happened two days ago, he thought it was 4-5 days ago – as if the timeline really matters – but he had no concept of time.” (RELATED: Biden Denies Military Leaders Warned Him Against Quick Withdrawal Date)

In addition to being unaware of the timeline of chaos at the Kabul airport, Coglianese pointed out that Biden didn’t know what his own intelligence community said about Afghanistan.

“And he didn’t know that you are not supposed to take the troops out before you take the civilians out,” he continued. “You don’t have to be Sun Tzu to know that that is terrible military strategy, and yet here he is, in one shot that we have to hear answers about this in front of a former Democrat Party spokesman, George Stephanopoulos, incoherent in his answers, bringing no comfort to any of us that someone is in charge.”

Carlson noted that they are not mocking Biden for his “mental decline,” but are concerned that someone in his state could be running the country.

“Well, I am nervous about his mental decline,” Coglianese said. “And not judgmental about it at all. But the reality is, this is the kind of person you wouldn’t let drive by themselves to go pick up their medication at the pharmacy.”