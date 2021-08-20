ANALYSIS: The Taliban Has One Simple Reason For Pretending Its Reign Will Be ‘Inclusive’

Taliban leaders have insisted in the days since their overthrow of the Afghan government that they are willing to be “inclusive” and respect women’s rights. There is a very clear reason for this: Money.

Taliban members appeared before the press early this week and vowed to respect the rights of women and grant a general amnesty for Afghans who worked with the U.S. This messaging lines up with letters from the U.N. and U.S. urging the Taliban to respect human rights if it expects to receive any humanitarian aid in the future. Notably, one of the fastest ways to get cash is to garner respect on the world stage.