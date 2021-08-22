Biden Laughs, Says He Hasn’t Seen New Poll That Found Majority Of Americans No Longer See The President As ‘Competent, Focused Or Effective’

President Joe Biden said during a press conference Sunday that he hasn’t seen the new CBS News poll that found most Americans no longer see the president as “competent, focused or effective.”

Biden is asked about a poll that found a majority of Americans believe he is no longer “competent, focused or effective”: “I haven’t seen that poll.” pic.twitter.com/RtMT0qciI9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 22, 2021

“The majority of Americans no longer consider you to be competent, focused, or effective,” said Ed O’Keefe of CBS News to President Biden. “I haven’t seen that poll,” Biden said in response.

The public weighed in on Biden’s performance as president in new CBS polling. Forty-nine percent of Americans say Biden is competent, 48% say he is focused, and 47% say he is effective, according to the CBS poll.

The majority of Americans agree that U.S. troops should be removed from Afghanistan, but disapprove of the way Biden handled it. 74% of Americans say the removal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan has gone very badly or somewhat badly while 26% say it has gone very well or somewhat well, according CBS. (RELATED: ‘Time For Joe Biden To Resign In Disgrace: Trump Blasts President Over Afghanistan, ‘Border Catastrophe’)

Biden‘s overall approval rating decreased by eights points and is now at 50-50 nationwide, CBS reported.

There is wide support within both parties for aiding Afghans who helped the U.S. 81% of Americans say the U.S. should help Afghan translators enter the U.S. and 59% say the U.S. is not doing enough to help Afghans leave, CBS reported.