ANALYSIS: There’s A Lot Of Finger Pointing Going On After The Fall Of Afghanistan

President Joe Biden’s administration and military leadership are trying to dodge blame in the wake of a disastrous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The Taliban overtook Kabul and has declared the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, closing 20 years of war that cost over a trillion dollars and 2,000 American soldiers’ lives. Critics argue that the images the nation and the world are seeing coming out of Afghanistan will define Biden’s presidency and the conflict. Naturally, nobody wants to take the fall for it. Various officials have even begun flatly contradicting each other.