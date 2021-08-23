ANALYSIS: The Biggest Winner Of The War In Afghanistan Wasn’t The Taliban

The U.S. combat mission in Afghanistan concluded with the Taliban taking control of the Middle East country as it had prior to the 2001 invasion, but the biggest winner of the conflict may not have been the Islamist militant group but instead China.

China is in a more favorable strategic position now that its top geopolitical rival is departing Afghanistan, and a more cooperative Taliban has made it likely that Beijing will gain access to the country’s economic resources and even get assurances that the militant group will not promote Islamist terrorism in China’s western regions.