Meet Dakota Wint: A Passionate Traveler Shining Light on Different Cultures

“Strength lies in differences, not in similarities” — Stephen Covey

While different people have different cultures, getting to learn and understand them is fascinating and helps build bridges and create collective strengths that are beneficial to humankind. Dakota Wint is a young man who has found his calling educating people on different cultural practices as he travels across the globe.

Raised in Detroit, Michigan, Dakota Wint is a filmmaker, storyteller, influencer, and content creator. Additionally, Dakota is a YouTuber and podcast host. Dakota shares his adventures through his YouTube channel, Dakota of Earth, and podcast, A Place for Humans. He is also working on writing his first book. With almost half a million subscribers on his Youtube channel, Dakota has hosted guests like Alex Grey, Ram Dass, Tommy Chong, and Kat Graham.

Passionate about Mother Nature, Dakota began exploring the world, which led him to investigate various communities’ different cultures, lifestyles, traditions, and taboos.

Dakota Wint is on a mission to spotlight unique cultural practices, from the native tribes of the Aghori in India, the Shipibo in Peru, and the Mazatecas of Oaxaca in Mexico, among others.

Narrating one of his travels, Dakota explains his experience with the Wixarikas or the Huicholes, an indigenous tribe in Mexico. Referred to as the peyote-eating tribe, the Huichol shamans take peyote to communicate with their gods. During his stay, Dakota spent a month and a half with Marakame (a spiritual healer), where he partook in 5 peyote ceremonies, which, according to Dakota, was a great experience.

“Understanding people’s way of doing things is one of the best ways humans can learn from each other,” says Dakota. He notes that this has given him a broader perspective and open mind as he continues his exploration.

Speaking of the challenges he has faced, Dakota notes that documenting his life online can have its trials. People often judge you based on what they see. For Dakota, while what he shares is a snippet of his life, he is often objectified through his videos.

Additionally, Dakota notes he is exposed to many risks by being constantly on the move. “It is not easy to go to the furthest corners of the world and hope everything works out,” says Dakota. However, he notes his passion for exploration is bigger than all those challenges. Furthermore, the joy from being surrounded by people he would never have met otherwise and getting to know their way of life is even greater.

His advice is to follow your passion and take risks when necessary because life is full of uncertainty. You do not want to find yourself regretting not seizing that opportunity, and by that time, it’s probably too late. In addition, Dakota stresses the importance of being adaptable to change to fit in easily.

Ultimately, humans make up a tiny part of the universe, so Dakota Wint urges people to experience as much of the world around them as possible while also learning about different cultures and traditions. Dakota Wint is shining light on different customs, cultures, and beliefs through his unique storytelling capabilities.