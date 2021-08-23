National Agents Alliance Founder Brandon Beal Shares What it Takes to Succeed in Financial Services

Brandon Beal, the founder of the National Agents Alliance, is on a mission to secure people’s futures by offering financial services. Regardless of their background or financial status, Brandon has succeeded in helping hundreds of people find financial freedom and independence.

Through The Alliance, Brandon has transformed lives far and wide and in doing so has found his calling. To achieve his vision and dream, The Alliance hires and trains life insurance agents across the U.S and offers unlimited assistance to their agents so they can make it in the financial services industry. Presently, The Alliance has over 150 employees who work tirelessly from their Burlington, NC office, offering advanced lead programs, verified sales systems, and liaising with insurance carriers.

The Alliance has employed 50 agents across the United States with a mission to acquire and help as many clients as possible. The Alliance’s vast network and excellent reputation have earned them an opportunity to be affiliated with highly rated insurance carriers, such as Mutual of Omaha, AIG, National Life Group, Allianz, Foresters, and CFG. The Alliance also partnered with Integrity Marketing, the largest independent distributor of life and health insurance products.

However, Brandon’s journey to make it happen in the financial services industry was not a walk in the park. He didn’t have any knowledge about financial services. He was a professional athlete and had spent most of his early years on the football field. Brandon was passionate about his career in football and saw sports as his ticket to financial success. Due to an injury, he had to opt out of athletics, and that’s when his life took a different turn.

He joined a financial services group but it was challenging to work without the assurance of his next payday, considering this was a new career and he had zero experience. Brandon credits his trainer and mentor who helped him navigate the intricacies of financial services. Brandon was up to the challenge of his new career and was determined to learn all he could and to remain focused on his goal.

Brandon’s persistence and hard work started to yield fruits, and one of his most outstanding achievements was earning over $120,000 in one month. His love to see families liberated from financial burdens and living in peace was his greatest inspiration. No matter the obstacles he encountered, he kept on pushing harder and harder.

Currently, an Agency Manager of Beal Financial Group powered by NAA & Integrity Marketing, Brandon attributes success in financial services to his winning spirit. Brandon believes and lives in the “now.” To him, there is no tomorrow waiting for things to happen. He considers time a critical factor in succeeding in any endeavor, and you must plan your time accordingly.

Brandon, the oldest of a family of five boys, works hard and is determined to serve as a role model to his younger brothers and to provide for his wife.

“Being a successful entrepreneur in the financial services industry isn’t for whiners,” Beal says. “You have to immerse yourself so deeply into an idea, fall in love with it, and work hard day by day until you succeed. It’s not a journey for the faint-hearted. Always work on self-development. Expect to fail, but don’t quit; learn from your mistakes and move on.”