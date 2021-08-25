Justin Colby Revamps and Relaunches his Popular Podcast, “The Science of Flipping”

Louis Glickman, the famous real estate investor had once said “the best investment on Earth is earth.” This summarizes the whole concept of real estate investment in a nutshell. Over the years, this sector has experienced consistent growth, from lower mortgage rates, shortage of housing supply, or people seeking more living space. With the advent of technology, real estate is becoming more competitive for investors in all markets.

Knowledgeable investments pay the best returns and real estate is no exception in this regard. To navigate the market, an investor should seek professional guidance from a coach or mentor who has walked the same path and left a trail of success to look back upon. Justin Colby is one such real estate expert and entrepreneur who has been guiding beginners and veteran entrepreneurs to explore the possibilities of real estate investment.

Justin Colby holds a track record of flipping more than 1,800 homes in his 14-year career. During the first 8 years, he flipped 500 homes and the numbers scaled up as he became more experienced. Today he is a home-flipping expert, public speaker, and podcaster. He launched his podcast “Science Of Flipping” in 2014. To date, he has released more than 250 episodes, all of which are appreciated by budding and veteran investors across the U.S.

Through “Science Of Flipping,” Justin Colby shares his real-life experiences and hard-earned knowledge with listeners. He simplifies the principles of real estate investment for new investors with necessary advice, strategies, and tools that will help them to navigate the space. He also guides experienced investors to help them multiply their wealth.

To take this initiative to the next level, Justin Colby has authored a book called “The Science of Flipping: A Proven Formula for Successful Real Estate Investing.” The book is named after his podcast because it shares the same concept: to teach and guide people in real estate investment, helping them achieve financial freedom.

Justin Colby started his entrepreneurial journey as a co-founder of Phoenix Wealth. The company offers real estate solutions to investors in the Phoenix real estate market. He is an inspirational speaker who encourages people to explore more opportunities in real estate investment. He has appeared at numerous business and real estate conferences across the United States, such as REIA meetings, REWW’s Find and Flip Summit, Collective Genius, and more.

For Justin Colby, the road to success was not easy. He began his journey as broke and homeless. He lost his house to foreclosure and his car was repossessed. For several months he slept on his friend’s couch. It wasn’t until he discovered the possibilities of real estate that his life started to improve. After years of prudent investment planning, Justin Colby is a seasoned real estate investor operating actively in seven states. He is continuously acquiring new properties in different markets for his portfolio.

He wants to continue coaching new investors in real estate to help them grow their wealth. Colby has revamped his podcast to ensure his message reaches more audiences across the U.S. He aspires to make “Science Of Flipping” the top real estate podcast in the country and maybe in the world someday.