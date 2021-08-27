ANALYSIS: Biden’s Latest Student Loan Plan Is A Huge Giveaway To The Elite

The Biden administration’s latest student loan plan is being framed by its proponents as helping low-income and middle class students, but loan extension and forgiveness proposals almost always overwhelmingly benefit the elite class.

The Department of Education earlier in August announced a final extension of the student loan payment pause until Jan. 31, 2022. The pause was enacted during the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic under former President Donald Trump and halts almost all student loan repayment, interest and collection requirements.