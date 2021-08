Former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo now has roughly $18 million to dispose of. It appears he is seeking to take revenge against those who ousted him – and he has a long history of savvy political sabotage.

Cuomo controls all of the campaign cash he raked in to run for a fourth term. In 2021, the disgraced former governor raised upwards of $2 million, hosting a $10,000-per-plate event in June, according to The New York Times.