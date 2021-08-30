BlueMagic Group: Leveraging Cutting-Edge Technology to Restore Confidence in Its Clients’ Lives

The tale of Samson and Delilah deals with the idea that Samson lost all of his power and strength when his hair was taken from him. While this is a dramatic lens through which to view hair loss, its sentiment rings true. The pride and confidence rendered to us by a head brimming with healthy hair is quite tangible. Whether you find happiness just running your fingers through your thick mane or you feel confident when seeing a photo of yourself with silky and shining locks, hair indeed matters. Leading hair transplant expert BlueMagic Group understands the impact that our hair can have on our emotional well-being and the clinic has been helping people worldwide regain their confidence.

BlueMagic Group utilizes cutting-edge technology and medical advancements to provide patients with effective ways to deal with hair loss. The Istanbul-based clinic offers a variety of treatments that provide actionable ways to deal with the emotional stress and anxiety that can result from hair loss. BlueMagic Group provides those who are afflicted by hair loss, no matter how severe or subtle it may be, the chance to regain their confidence. Today, patients from around the world travel to undergo BlueMagic Group Clinic’s innovative procedures such as Micro FUE Sapphire and DHI Choi pen hair transplants. The Micro FUE Sapphire procedure uses carefully constructed sapphire blades that have proven to be more effective than regular steel blades as they create precise incisions that lower the risk of damaging neighboring follicles. The DHI Choi pen procedure uses a specialized tool, the Choi pen, to implant hair follicles into the scalp once they have been extracted from a chosen donor area. This procedure promises a higher rate of follicle survival than other less precise procedures.

For more than 15 years, BlueMagic Group has been helping to restore confidence of those who have experienced hair loss. Its Istanbul clinic has been providing the newest advancements in hair transplant procedures since 2004. The Group established medical consultancy offices in London and Tirana in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

Hair loss can be a frightening and demoralizing experience that robs both men and women of their confidence irrespective of age. Regaining this confidence may seem impossible, but thankfully medical breakthroughs and clinics such as the BlueMagic Group are making it possible to begin the journey back to self-assurance and a head full of hair.